Chad ‘Ochocinco’ leaves behind $1,000 tip for Florida restaurant

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson is spreading positivity amidst the coronavirus pandemic leaving a $1,000 tip for a waitress at a Florida restaurant.

The restaurant Havana’s Cuban Cuisine wrote a thank you post to Johnson for his generosity.

“We would like to thank Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson for his continued patronage. We greatly appreciate your generosity to our employees now during these most difficult times. Many blessings to you and your family. Thank you again!”

Johnson wrote at the bottom of the receipt “Congrats on re-opening, sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps. I love you”

