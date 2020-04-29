Central Florida police officer dies after contracting coronavirus

CLERMONT, Fla. (WESH) —A Central Florida police officer has died after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip out of state.

The Clermont Police Department said Officer Conrad Buckley traveled to Boston at the end of March to attend to a family emergency.

When he returned, he self-isolated and began developing symptoms of the virus. He tested positive for COVID-19 and police said he passed away on Tuesday.

“Officer Buckley will be greatly missed by the Clermont Police Department,” Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway said. “He was an outstanding police officer who cared greatly for his fellow officers and the community. He took tremendous pride in being a police officer and carried himself with confidence and integrity. Today, the City of Clermont lost a good cop and a great man.”

Buckley had been with the department for two years. He previously worked with the Northeastern University Police Department in Boston.