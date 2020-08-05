LIVE NOW /
CDC warns against drinking hand sanitizer following reports of multiple deaths

Coronavirus

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

Cropped hands using alcohol-based hand sanitizer in car background

TAMPA (NBC) – As the FDA continues to expand its list of hand sanitizers to avoid because they contain methanol.

A new government report is underscoring just how deadly some of these products can be.

CDC researchers examined the cases of 15 adults in Arizona and New Mexico who were hospitalized after drinking hand sanitizer containing methanol.

Four patients died while three were released with permanent visual impairment. Just four of the 15 fully recovered, the agency said Wednesday.

Experts want to remind consumers they should never drink alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

They should also continue to monitor the FDA’s website for any updates on products that contain methanol.

So far over 100 hand sanitizer’s are on the recall list.

