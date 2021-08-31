CDC: Unvaccinated people are five times more likely to contract COVID-19

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A new CDC study shows unvaccinated people are five times more likely to contract COVID-19 and nearly 30 times more likely to be hospitalized.

Georgia can count on nearly 20,000 new coronavirus cases since Friday due to the delta variant surge.

“We are behind some of our other states behind the Delta surge, virtually 100% are Delta variant,” said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Public Health Commissioner. “Saturday we had 12, 223 cases reported which is one of our highest daily cases ever reported.”

“All 159 counties are at a high transmission level,” Toomey said. “Our percent PCRS is at a little over 17% which is high.”

That’s why Georgia state leaders want people to get vaccinated now, with Georgia’s fully vaccinated rate still below 50 percent.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is allocating $6 million to get more healthcare staff and will deploy up to 2,500 national guards to help manage patient flow, parking and converting rooms into hospital beds.

“The numbers don’t lie,” Kemp said. “95% with COVID have not been vaccinated.”

While Emory doctors say vaccine mandates in places like schools and businesses reduce outbreaks, Kemp said he won’t issue a mask mandate but is urging people to get vaccinated.

“We need to unite and focus instead of mandates, which divides people,” Kemp said.

“Deaths and hospitalizations continue to be among unvaccinated people,” Toomey said. “I can’t say that enough.”

Kemp issued a vaccine holiday on Friday, Sept. 3 for state employees to get vaccinated and said people who had the shot can take an extra day off and enjoy a four-day Labor Day weekend. He’s also offering a $150 gift card or $480 in health credits for state employees who us the state’s benefit program.