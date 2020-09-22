CDC: Trick-or-treating this Halloween is ‘high-risk’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—With Halloween just around the corner, you may be wondering whether to take the kids trick-or-treating this year. If you’re concerned about the spread of COVID-19, you may not want to risk it.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidelines designed to help parents navigate holiday celebrations during the coronavirus pandemic.
Traditional trick-or-treating is considered high-risk, while other activities such as carving pumpkins, are said to be safer alternatives.
Those who may have COVID-19 or were exposed to someone with the virus should not participate in in-person Halloween or give out candy to trick-or-treaters, according to the CDC.
The guidance includes a list ranking low, moderate or high-risk activities:
Lower risk activities
- Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household or outside at a safe distance with neighbors or friends
- Decorating your house, apartment, or living space
- Halloween scavenger hunts in or around your home
- Virtual costume contests
- Halloween movie night with members of your household
Moderate risk activities
- One-way trick-or-treating, where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go at a safe distance
- Having a small, outdoor, open-air costume parade where people are at a safe distance and wearing masks
- Going to an open-air, one-way, walk-through haunted forest, wearing masks
- Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer
- Outdoor Halloween movie night where people are at a safe distance
Higher risk activities
- Traditional trick-or-treating
- Trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars
- Crowded costume parties held indoors
- Indoor haunted houses
- Hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household
- Using alcohol or drugs
- Rural fall festivals that are not in your community
