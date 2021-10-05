CDC to update holiday travel guidance after advising virtual celebration

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The CDC is changing its message about holiday traveling after first saying the safest way to celebrate this year is virtually.

The agency removed that guidance from its website.

The CDC says COVID-19 cases are decreasing in the U.S. Infectious disease doctor at Moffit Cancer Center Dr. John Greene says while that’s the case, there’s still some concern.

“Last year during the Christmas gatherings there was an upsurge, is that going to happen again,” Dr. Greene said. “(But) I think to tell people after a year last year do it all virtual will be highly unpopular.”

Dr. Greene adds during the holiday season, winter viruses increase. He says health leaders have to find a balance between what’s reasonable and doable, but also safe without going overboard on recommendations.

“I think there’s going to be some guidance to make you feel safe but I don’t they’re going to get very strict like virtual only,” Dr. Greene said.

Jeremiah Montano says he’s for sure traveling this holiday season. He says last year it was harder to see family.

“I had some family taking precaution and they were serious about the situation,” Montano said.

Montano is willing to take any risks, but he understands the CDC’s initial advisement.

“I think it’s the right thing to say in the sense that they’re trying to protect the public,” Montano said. “I think as long as people are smart, take precautions, wear a mask and get vaccinated, I think hopefully we can get back to normal.”