CDC suggests healthcare workers be the first to get the coronavirus vaccine

TAMPA (CNN Newsource) – The question of who should be the first to get the coronavirus vaccines after its developed– may have just been answered by the CDC.

On Wednesday, the health institute says they suggest healthcare workers should be the first to get vaccinated.

There are currently between 17 and 20 million essential healthcare workers in the U.S.

After that, the federal agency says non-healthcare essential workers should be next followed by adults with underlying medical conditions and then people over the age of 65.

A doctor at the CDC says there might be a vote in September on the allocation of initial doses.

