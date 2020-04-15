CDC study says you can you carry coronavirus on your shoes

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Whether it’s running, walking or biking, most people all have one thing in common during these activities… everyone is wearing shoes.

But some are worried about going for a run or a walk and then dragging the virus into their homes on their shoes.

“You can be as careful as you can be. But you know what, wash your hands and take care of yourself. You know go on. We can’t stop living because of this virus,” said Elizabeth Tata in Tampa.

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study out of Wuhan, China, the place where the virus began, shows the virus can live on shoes and get to the heart and soul of our lives… our homes.

“I think it was something that’s kind of expected. We know that when we transmit the virus when we’re coughing and sneezing, a lot of your aerosol products have to go out of your mouth and they end up on the floor,” said Dr. Micheal Teng from the University of South Florida.

This study was centered around a hospital in Wuhan, but results can be applicable to our everyday lives.

Some people make sure their shoes never leave the foyer or garage, not just because of COVID-19, but other viruses as well.

“Yeah I’ve heard it can live on anything, so I think it’s good to be taking all the precautions that you can,” Andrew Murnane said.

And that’s a message from health professionals too.

“It’s probably a good idea. You take off your shoes before you come in the house, leave them in the garage, leave them by the door… then you won’t track anything in your house. Regardless of what it is, whether it’s this virus or some bacteria you may have picked up on your shoe,” Teng said.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida is reporting 22,511 cases and 596 deaths
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least May 1

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

