Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

CDC reports COVID-19 may lead to ‘unusual or aggressive’ rodent behavior

Coronavirus

The CDC has issued a warning about "aggressive rodents" as a result of the closed restaurants due to the coronavirus pandemic.

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

The CDC is warning the coronavirus pandemic may lead to an increase of aggressive rodents.

According to the agency, the closures of restaurants and similar establishments means there’s less food for rats.

As a result, environmental health and rodent control programs may see an increase in service requests related to “unusual or aggressive” rodent behavior.

Experts say you should seal all access to homes and businesses, keep your garbage in a tightly sealed bin, and remove pet food from your yard.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss