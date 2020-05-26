CDC report finds over 60,000 healthcare workers have COVID-19

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tens of thousands of the nation’s healthcare workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.
According to the CDC, 62,344 healthcare personnel have become sick with the virus.
The CDC says there have been over 290 deaths among healthcare personnel with over 1,662,400 cases in the country and 98,000 deaths.
