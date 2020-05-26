Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

CDC report finds over 60,000 healthcare workers have COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A healthcare staff member in a protective suit holds the hand of a coronavirus patient. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tens of thousands of the nation’s healthcare workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

According to the CDC, 62,344 healthcare personnel have become sick with the virus.

The CDC says there have been over 290 deaths among healthcare personnel with over 1,662,400 cases in the country and 98,000 deaths.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss