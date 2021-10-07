CDC releases new guidance for holiday travels

The CDC has confirmed a new fatal case of melioidosis in a patient from Georgia. Health officials believe all four cases this year — which were observed in four separate states — may have a common source in a contaminated imported product. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -The CDC has just released new guidance on how you and your loved ones can safely celebrate the holidays.

The CDC guidelines still suggest that a video gathering is safer than in-person get-togethers this year. But if you want to have get together with others, the agency recommends that everyone visiting with family be fully vaccinated to stop the future spread of Covid-19.

“My aunt is coming in to see my father and family and she’s elderly. We are all being careful just like the CDC wants us to but other than that we would prefer to do it virtually but it’s not a big deal for us,” says traveler Laurie Harrison.

The CDC also recommends that people continue to mask up for indoor gatherings and holiday parties where you might see a lot of unfamiliar faces.

Finally, if you end up going to someone’s home, outside gatherings are still safer if the weather permits. Laurie’s already planning an outside get-together to help keep her family safe.



“Outside there is more room and inside is stifling and you get dirty more. Outside it is more airy and you have more room and we’ll be standing six feet apart,” says Harrison.