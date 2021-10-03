CDC releases guidance on how to safely celebrate during upcoming holiday season

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidance on how to celebrate safely during the holidays.

First, the agency says to make sure you are fully vaccinated if you are eligible.

The CDC also recommends hosting a video chat party as opposed to an in-person gathering. But if you are attending a gathering at someone else’s home, outdoor parties are always safer than indoor ones.

The agency reminds people to always wear a mask at indoor public places and indoor parties.

If you are hosting a party indoors, try opening a window and letting some fresh air in. You can even use a fan to blow air out of the window.

Lastly, if you aren’t feeling well, it’s best to just stay home.

Additional information can be found regarding the new guidance on the CDC’s website.

