CDC recommends nearly all schools cancel football, band

TAMPA (WFLA) -The CDC recently released guidance advising schools to cancel high-risk sports and extra-curricular activities or hold them virtually due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. This includes football, wrestling and band.
As part of its guidance last updated on January 13, the CDC advised schools to “cancel or hold high-risk sports and extra-curricular activities virtually” any time a community has a “high” Covid-19 transmission rate.
The CDC gives football and wrestling as examples of high-risk sports and says that “high-risk extracurricular activities are those in which increased exhalation occurs, such as activities that involve singing, shouting, band, or exercise, especially when conducted indoors.”
The guidance links to a CDC map that indicates more than 99% of US counties are currently experiencing high transmission.