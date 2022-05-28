TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is once again recommending residents in several Tampa Bay area counties mask up in indoor settings as COVID-19 infection levels begin to rise just in time for the summer months.

Health experts have recently warned that a new coronavirus mutant, which spreads faster than its omicron predecessors, is adept at escaping immunity and might possibly cause more serious disease, is now the dominant strain in the U.S.

Around the same time, the CDC recommended residents in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Pasco, and Sarasota counties dawn a mask when in indoor settings. Residents in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties are also advised to wear a mask in indoor settings.

The CDC said each county had reached a “high” COVID-19 Community Level. That level is described as counties seeing:

20 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population (7-day total),

15% of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (7-day total),

10 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population (7-day total), and

10% of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (7-day average)

The CDC says residents living in counties with “high” COVID-19 Community Levels should do the following:

Wear a mask indoors in public,

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines,

Get tested if you have symptoms.

Residents living in counties with “medium” COVID-19 Community Levels should: