CDC recommends double-masking as vaccine rollout continues

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Dozens of Winn-Dixie locations throughout Florida started offering COVID-19 vaccinations, Thursday.

Doses of the vaccine were made available shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced their recommendation to wear two masks.

Recent studies show the benefit of doubling up on face coverings. It blocks more than 90% of virus particles from passing into the air.

“With cases, hospitalizations and deaths still very high, now is not the time to roll back mask requirements,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

Health leaders said dual face coverings are the safest option until the more people receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

In a new poll, one in three Americans said they would opt not to get vaccinated. The decision could impact the whether the country reaches herd immunity.

The information amplifies the importance of wearing masks correctly, researchers say.

“Your glasses or sunglasses are fogging up when your outside, that means that air is flowing up around the mask and into your eyelids. That means that air going both ways, in and out of the mask, is leaking,” John Volckens, a mechanical engineer with Colorado State University explained.

The CDC recommends wearing masks with a wire over the nose, and tying a knot in the elastic around the ear for a snug fit.

According to doctors, N-95 masks provide the best protection but should be saved for healthcare workers.

They said masks should be worn even if you’ve received the vaccination.

The Winn-Dixie locations offering COVID-19 vaccinations can be found here.