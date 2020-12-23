LIVE NOW /
CDC: Over 1M people have received coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus

by: NBC News Channel

(NBC) – Over one million people have received the coronavirus vaccine, according to a statement from the CDC.

The agency says at least 1,008,025 people have gotten the first dose of the vaccine since vaccinations began 10 days ago. More than nine million doses have been distributed across the country.

The first approved vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna went to health care workers and people living in long-term care facilities.

On Wednesday, the Trump administration said it will buy an additional 100 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, ensuring that every American who wants to be vaccinated can be by June. This comes on top of the 100 million doses already purchased by the US government.

