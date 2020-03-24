CDC issues new travel notices as coronavirus spreads

FILE – In this April 13, 2018 file photo, a Delta Air Lines plane takes off above a taxiing Alaska Airlines airplane at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. U.S. airlines are asking the federal government for grants, loans and tax relief that could easily top $50 billion to help them recover from a sharp downturn in travel due to the new coronavirus.
Airlines for America, the trade group representing the carriers, posted its request for financial help on Monday, March 16, 2020 just as more airlines around the world were announcing ever-deeper cuts in service and, in some cases, layoffs. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The spread of the coronavirus has the CDC issuing new travel notices asking travelers to take precautions for travel in multiple countries.

On Monday, that warning was extended to Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Japan, Israel, Pakistan, Thailand, and Turkey.

The warning level sits at level 3 with a CDC warning to travelers to avoid nonessential travel to these countries.

Older adults and people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions are at increased risk for severe disease.

The CDC says if you must travel you take these steps:

  • Avoid contact with sick people.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
  • Avoid traveling if you are sick.

If you spent any time in the countries listed above in the past 14 days you are advised to:

  • Stay home, monitor your health, and practice social distancing for 14 days after you return from travel. Social distancing means staying out of crowded places, avoiding group gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.
  • Learn more about what to do if you are sick after travel.

