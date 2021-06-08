CDC: COVID-19 vaccines lower infection risk by over 90%

TAMPA (NBC) – A new CDC study finds the two authorized mRNA COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of infection by over 90-percent in fully vaccinated people.

The researchers studied nearly 4,000 people who received either the Pfizer-biontech vaccine or the Moderna vaccine.

They found that their risk of infection was reduced by 91-percent two weeks after their second dose.

If they were partially vaccinated the risk of infection was reduced by 81-percent and for those who still contracted COVID-19, they spent an average six fewer total days sick and two fewer days in bed.

They were also 60-percent less likely to develop symptoms when compared to those who were unvaccinated.