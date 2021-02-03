CDC: Only 1 in 3 nursing home workers choosing to get vaccinated

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found large gaps in vaccination efforts between those living in long-term care facilities and those who are caring for residents.

According to the CDC, only one-third of nursing home workers are choosing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Brian Levy, an expert on senior care in Dallas, said he’s heard several reasons why.

“Reasons not to (be vaccinated) could be allergies. Some of the caregivers were breastfeeding and, quite frankly, some of it was just the unknown. A lot of the caregivers in Dallas are immigrants and they weren’t raised with the health care system we have and the CDC. So, there is a lot of not trusting and a lot of unknown,” Levy said.

According to the CDC, data shows that people who work in long-term care facilities get flu vaccines at lower rates than other health-care workers.

The CDC recently assembled a panel of experts to discuss the issue.

It was suggested more staffers will get vaccinated when a second or third clinic is held at a home.

“Continuing to capture those staff who did not accept vaccine early will be really important as we try to eliminate outbreaks and protect both staff and residents in long-term care facilities,” CDC expert Dr. Amanda Cohn said.

In Florida, CVS, Walgreens, and strike teams have been administering the shots at long-term care facilities.

They are making repeat visits and officials hope with each visit, more staffers will opt to get vaccinated.