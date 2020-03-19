Carnival offers cruise ships as hospitals for non-COVID-19 patients

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida Carnival Corporation said Thursday it will make cruise ships from four of its brands available to serve as temporary hospitals where needed.

The cruise line said its ships could serve mainly to treat non-coronavirus patients and provide up to 1,000 hospital rooms and can be quickly provisioned with necessary medical equipment, including intensive care units.

The temporary hospital cruise ships would be berthed at a pier near the community in need and operated by the ship’s crew, with all maritime operations, food and beverage, and cleaning services provided by crew already on the ship, the statement said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida reached nearly 400 on Thursday. Three mobile hospitals are being set up in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Ocala according to the Florida Department of Health.

