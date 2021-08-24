Carnival Cruise passenger dies of COVID-19 amid outbreak on ship

FILE – This Jan. 29, 2021 file photo shows a Carnival Cruise Line sign at PortMiami in Miami. The Belize Tourism Board says 27 people aboard a Carnival cruise tested positive for COVID-19 just before the ship made a stop in Belize City. The positive cases it reported Wednesday, Aug. 12, were among 26 crew members and one passenger on the Carnival Vista, which is carrying over 1,400 crew and nearly 3,000 passengers. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Carnival Cruise Line has reported the first death of a passenger from COVID-19 since cruises restarted in the Caribbean and the United States.

The New York Times reports Oklahoma resident Marilyn Tackett, 77, was sailing on the Carnival Vista cruise ship to Belize when she tested positive for the virus. Tackett was evacuated from the ship and admitted to a hospital and Belize, where she was put on a ventilator, then transferred to a Tulsa, Oklahoma hospital, where she later died.

Carnival told the newspaper it was “highly unlikely” Tackett was infected on the ship.

Earlier this month, Carnival reported one passenger and 26 crew members has tested positive for COVID-19 before the ship made a stop in Belize City. The Galveston-based ship was carrying over 1,400 crew and nearly 3,000 passengers, the Belize Tourism Board said. No other passengers tested positive for the virus.

The tourism board said those who tested positive for the virus had all been vaccinated and were made to isolate.

As of Aug. 24, all Carnival passengers are required to be vaccinated, but there are exceptions for children and those with medical issues. Passengers are also required to show proof of negative tests before boarding, and masks are required in certain indoor spaces.