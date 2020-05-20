Can’t sleep during quarantine? Experts offer tips

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The pandemic has many people off their schedules and it’s leading to sleepless nights for some.

Experts say they are hearing from more people experiencing sleep issues. “We are seeing a lot more people with stress sort of symptoms, not sleeping well, worried about things,” said Robby Beauchamp with the Tampa General Hospital Sleep Center. “A lot of people have lost their daily routine.”

A lack of sleep can suppress immune system function.

“We know that when we sleep we improve our immune system. So our ability to fight off viruses, fight off infections, is very much depressed when we are sleep deprived,” said Beauchamp said.

It can also lead to depression and other mood issues.

Beauchamp said a few simple tips can help people who are tossing and turning instead of sleeping.

The first, keep your bed for sleeping, instead of watching television or making it a home office.

“We’re working in our bedrooms and we’ve lost our routine. We’re not exercising, we’re not going to the gym, we’re not getting that daily sunlight that we need that helps regulate our circadian rhythm,” said Beauchamp.

Experts also say it’s important to stick to a routine.

“Even though you may not have anything to do that day, get up at a regular time, take a shower, put on different clothes, don’t stay in your pajamas all day. Go out and get some sunlight. Try to keep a normal routine,” Beauchamp said. “Our daily routine is what really keeps our circadian rhythm in check, keeps our biological clock going the way it should. It’s routine.”

