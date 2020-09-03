Canadian chief medical officer warns having sex may put you at higher risk for catching COVID-19

TAMPA (WFLA) – Canada’s chief medical officer said in a statement today that those having sex should “consider using a mask” to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, issued the following statement:
When engaging in sexual activity you can reduce your risk by:
Monitoring yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 and not having sex if you or your partner is experiencing symptoms;
Limiting your use of alcohol and other substances so you and your partner(s) are able to make safe decisions;
Skipping kissing and avoiding face-to-face contact or closeness, consider using a mask that covers the nose and mouth;
Being aware if you or your partner may be at higher risk for more severe outcomes of COVID-19 including people of any age with underlying medical conditions, people with compromised immune systems; and people living with obesity.
As usual, engaging in safer sex practices, including using condoms, knowing your own STI status and the status of your partner.
The agency added that even if the people involved do not have symptoms, sexual activity with new partners does increase your risk of getting or passing COVID-19 through close contact, like kissing.
She nevertheless also noted that “the lowest risk sexual activity during COVID-19 involves yourself alone.”