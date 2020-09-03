Canadian chief medical officer warns having sex may put you at higher risk for catching COVID-19

TAMPA (WFLA) – Canada’s chief medical officer said in a statement today that those having sex should “consider using a mask” to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, issued the following statement:

When engaging in sexual activity you can reduce your risk by:

Monitoring yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 and not having sex if you or your partner is experiencing symptoms;

Limiting your use of alcohol and other substances so you and your partner(s) are able to make safe decisions;

Skipping kissing and avoiding face-to-face contact or closeness, consider using a mask that covers the nose and mouth;

Being aware if you or your partner may be at higher risk for more severe outcomes of COVID-19 including people of any age with underlying medical conditions, people with compromised immune systems; and people living with obesity.

As usual, engaging in safer sex practices, including using condoms, knowing your own STI status and the status of your partner.