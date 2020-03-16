Canada closing borders to non-citizens, non-residents

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is closing his country’s borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Trudeau announced the move Monday outside his residence, where is self isolating after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus.
He also asked Canadians to say home as much as possible amid the pandemic
