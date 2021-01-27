Calls for vaccine registration coming up as ‘Spam Risk’ on caller ID

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new concern this morning for everyone waiting and hoping to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Some call backs to get you registered are coming up as spam on caller ID. People are unknowingly missing the call with the appointment time needed to get the vaccine.

It’s hard enough trying to get registered for the COVID-19 vaccine, but now when people get the coveted call from the health department some are seeing “Spam” on the caller ID. People who have already missed out on a lot due to COVID say they don’t want to be missing out on this opportunity.

“You don’t get to see family. I mean I cancelled Thanksgiving, Christmas, birthdays,” said Debbie Bourne.

The Bourne’s have been looking forward to getting an appointment for Marshall to get his COVID vaccine. Debbie will get hers next month when she turns 65.

“My wife was the one who took are of this for us so I was really happy about getting in there and getting that appointment done,” said Marshall Bourne.

Waiting on a call back from Hillsborough County, she noticed a call come through, but the caller ID said “Spam risk.” She almost didn’t pick up. Luckily she did. It was the call center handing out appointments.

“I let her know that it came up as a spam risk and she says, oh well that might be why no one is picking up,” said Debbie.

The way it works right now adults 65 and older are required to request an appointment by calling a designated number. Then someone calls you back to give you an appointment time. 8 On Your Side has learned the issue is with the vendor Hillsborough County hired to arrange vaccine appointments.

“Origination of call center numbers may not be recognized by local carriers. While awaiting an appointment callback, we encourage you to answer all calls. Be aware that you will never be asked for your social security number when scheduling a vaccination appointment,” a county representative told 8 On Your Side.

The good news is that Mr. Bourne was able to get the first dose of the vaccine here at the vaccination site.