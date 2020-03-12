California’s Disneyland resort closing due to coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

ANAHEIM, Calif. (WFLA) – Disneyland Resort in California says it is closing for the rest of March as coronavirus concerns grow around the globe.

Disney Parks News tweeted a statement Thursday evening saying Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure will close beginning the morning of Saturday, March 14 through the end of the month.

Disneyland Resort hotels will stay open through Monday, March 16 so guests can make travel arrangements.

Downtown Disney will remain open.

“We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies,” the statement said. “Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time.”

Walt Disney World in Florida has not yet said anything about its plans amid the coronavirus outbreak.

