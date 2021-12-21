California to require booster shots for healthcare workers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – California will now require healthcare workers to get a COVID-19 booster shot, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday.
As the omicron variant continues to spread, Newsom says they are “taking immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure our hospitals are prepared.”
According to the governor’s office, Newsom will visit an Alameda County testing clinic on Wednesday to discuss new actions to protect the state.
California has administered more than 64 million doses of the vaccine, which is more than any other state.
The state also announced the first vaccine measures in the country, including healthcare workers and those attending in-person schools to be fully vaccinated, and requiring school and state workers to show proof of vaccination or be tested weekly.
Governor Newsom says an official statement will be released on Wednesday about the booster mandate.