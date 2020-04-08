1  of  2
Breaking News
Bernie Sanders ends run for president, clearing way for Joe Biden to become likely Democratic nominee Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

California nursing facility with coronavirus patients evacuated after staff no-shows

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A skilled nursing facility in Southern California where nearly three dozen residents are infected with the coronavirus is being evacuated after staff members failed to show up to care for them, officials said Wednesday.

Riverside County public health officials said in a statement that 84 patients will be moved from the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Riverside after staff didn’t show up two days in a row.

One of 13 certified nursing assistants showed up to work, the statement said, which prompted the county to send in nurses.

Five employees and 34 residents at the 90-bed skilled nursing facility have been found to have the virus, the statement said.

It was not immediately clear which facilities would receive the residents. These facilities will undergo containment measures including closing to new patients and isolating sick residents, the statement said.

Outbreaks at nursing homes and elder residences have alarmed experts. They are challenging for health officials due to the age and condition of the residents and their close proximity to each other.

At a facility in the San Francisco Bay Area, nearly 50 people have been infected and one person has died.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

'Just Around COVID-19' Ruskin nursing student paradies Pocahontas

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Just Around COVID-19' Ruskin nursing student paradies Pocahontas"

Amazon to suspend delivery that competes with UPS, Fedex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon to suspend delivery that competes with UPS, Fedex"

Democratic lawmakers call on DeSantis to expand unemployment benefits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Democratic lawmakers call on DeSantis to expand unemployment benefits"

Tampa-based Syndaver making respirators during shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa-based Syndaver making respirators during shortage"

School principals virtually interview potential teachers because of Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "School principals virtually interview potential teachers because of Coronavirus"

Clearwater-based Mercury Medical donates 2,500 CPAP devices to New York

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater-based Mercury Medical donates 2,500 CPAP devices to New York"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

New resources, same problems: users still struggle to file online for unemployment benefits

Thumbnail for the video titled "New resources, same problems: users still struggle to file online for unemployment benefits"

What senior citizens need to know about stimulus checks

Thumbnail for the video titled "What senior citizens need to know about stimulus checks"

a USF graduate has started building gym equipment so that people can workout at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "a USF graduate has started building gym equipment so that people can workout at home"

Veteran buys $20K bottle of bourbon from Datz for $40K to help restaurant stay open during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran buys $20K bottle of bourbon from Datz for $40K to help restaurant stay open during coronavirus crisis"

Polk County cities hold elections in midst of global coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County cities hold elections in midst of global coronavirus pandemic"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss