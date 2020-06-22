California mother alleges woman ‘purposely’ coughed on 1-year-old son

SAN JOSE, Calif. (CNN Newsource) – A San Jose woman alleges a woman purposely coughed on her baby.

“Coughing on someone’s face. She did it on purpose it’s not like she did it on accident, oh cough, cough – no she purposely coughed on my son’s face.” Mireya Mora is describing what she calls an attack on her son at Yogurtland.

Mora says the woman standing in front of her got mad, saying that Mora, who was pushing her son’s stroller, was too close in line.

“It happened so quick I was in shock. She got close, she took off her mask, and she coughed three times super hard on my son’s face,” Mora said.

Mora says surveillance video shows the entire incident however, Yogurtland is not publically releasing that video, according to KGO.

Mora says she believes what happened was motivated by race. “I believe this woman may be racist because the family in front of her is white. Me and my grandma are Hispanic and she started telling me about my distance and harassing me and my son once I started speaking Spanish to my grandma.”

As for Mora’s son, she says he did have a slight fever after the incident but is doing okay right now and his mother is hopeful that he doesn’t get coronavirus.

“If he were to get sick… I can’t even imagine,” Mora said.