California mayor urges residents not to gather to celebrate 4/20

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif (CNN) – The mayor of San Francisco is urging people not to gather for an annual marijuana celebration.

April 20 is 4/20 day and has become popular with cannabis users supposedly because of an old trend of smoking pot at 4:20 in the afternoon.

This year, San Francisco Mayor London Breed says area around Robin Williams Meadow in Golden Gate Park, the site of the annual 4/20 celebration, will be fenced off and police will be patrolling the area.

She says it’s just not safe for people to celebrate with coronavirus still spreading.

