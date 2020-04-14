California mayor urges residents not to gather to celebrate 4/20

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif (CNN) – The mayor of San Francisco is urging people not to gather for an annual marijuana celebration.
April 20 is 4/20 day and has become popular with cannabis users supposedly because of an old trend of smoking pot at 4:20 in the afternoon.
This year, San Francisco Mayor London Breed says area around Robin Williams Meadow in Golden Gate Park, the site of the annual 4/20 celebration, will be fenced off and police will be patrolling the area.
She says it’s just not safe for people to celebrate with coronavirus still spreading.
