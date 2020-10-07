LIVE NOW /
California governor’s office tells diners to wear masks ‘in between bites’

Coronavirus

A waiter in a face mask delivers food to the tables outside of a local restaurant during lunch on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Hoboken, N.J. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom has told residents that if they go out to eat, they should be wearing a mask “in between bites” to protect themselves from COVID-19.

“Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend?” a tweet from the governor’s office says. “Don’t forget to keep your mask on in between bites.”

For emphasis, the tweet shows an image of someone sitting to eat wearing a mask, then not wearing a mask while taking a bite, and then putting the mask on again.

However, the image then advises people to “minimize the number of times you take your mask off.”

In California, masks are required for anyone going outside their home, as well as workers in customer-facing businesses, offices, factories, and health care professionals, among others, according to the state’s COVID-19 guidance.

