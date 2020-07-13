California governor rolling back reopening orders, all bars and indoor operations to close

Gov. Gavin Newsom gives an update on the state’s initiative to provide housing for homeless Californians to help stem the coronavirus, during a visit to a Motel 6 participating in the program in Pittsburg, Calif., Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Newsom announced that more than 15,000 rooms have been acquired and more than 14,000 people have been given places to stay statewide under the Project Room key program started in April. The governor also said he plans to announce on Wednesday plans to “toggle back” the states stay-at-home order. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

TAMPA (WFLA) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom is directing all counties in the state of California to close bars and indoor operations restaurant, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment centers.

Newsom also announced all California counties on state’s COVID-19 monitoring list which includes 30 counties will be asked to close fitness centers, places of worship, offices, personal care services, indoor malls.

On July 1, Newsom ordered many counties to close bars and indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, zoos and family entertainment centers like bowling alleys and miniature golf.

On Monday, Newsom extended that order statewide and closed additional parts of the world’s fifth-largest economy, including indoor malls and offices for noncritical industries.

“We’ve made this point on multiple occasions and that is we’re moving back into a modification mode of our original stay-at-home order,” Newsom said.

California confirmed 8,358 new coronavirus cases on Sunday as hospitalizations have increased 28% over the past two weeks.

The state has more than 320,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 7,000 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.