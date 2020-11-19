California governor enacts statewide curfew amid spike in COVID-19 cases

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California on Thursday issued a limited stay-at-home order and curfew amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

KRON4’s Ashley Zavala first reported that the limited stay-at-home order will put the curfew in place for 40+ counties in the purple tier and will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. effective Saturday, Nov. 21 through 5 a.m. Dec. 21.

“This limited Stay at Home Order is designed to reduce opportunities for disease transmission. Activities conducted during 10 PM to 5 AM are often non-essential and more likely related to social activities and gatherings that have a higher likelihood of leading to reduced inhibition and reduced likelihood for adherence to safety measures like wearing a face covering and maintaining physical distance,” a statement from the governor’s office read.

The following counties are in the purple tier, with Bay Area counties in bold:

  • Alameda
  • Napa
  • Santa Cruz
  • Butte
  • Nevada
  • Siskiyou
  • Contra Costa
  • Orange
  • Solano
  • El Dorado
  • Placer
  • Sutter
  • Fresno
  • San Benito
  • Trinity
  • Glenn
  • San Joaquin
  • Tuolumne
  • Kern
  • San Luis
  • Obispo
  • Ventura
  • Kings
  • Mendocino
  • Merced
  • Santa Barbara
  • Santa Clara
  • Yolo
  • Yuba

The announcement comes just days after Newsom revealed he was considering a statewide curfew to curb the surge in cases.

COVID-19 case rates increased by approximately 50% in California during the first week of November.

Ohio has already enacted a statewide curfew, and Oregon will soon go on a two-week statewide “freeze” to curb cases.

Late last week, the state issued a travel advisory, along with Oregon and Washington, urging people entering the state or returning home from travel outside the state to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the virus. 

