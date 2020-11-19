California governor enacts statewide curfew amid spike in COVID-19 cases

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California on Thursday issued a limited stay-at-home order and curfew amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

KRON4’s Ashley Zavala first reported that the limited stay-at-home order will put the curfew in place for 40+ counties in the purple tier and will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. effective Saturday, Nov. 21 through 5 a.m. Dec. 21.

“This limited Stay at Home Order is designed to reduce opportunities for disease transmission. Activities conducted during 10 PM to 5 AM are often non-essential and more likely related to social activities and gatherings that have a higher likelihood of leading to reduced inhibition and reduced likelihood for adherence to safety measures like wearing a face covering and maintaining physical distance,” a statement from the governor’s office read.

The following counties are in the purple tier, with Bay Area counties in bold:

Alameda

Napa

Santa Cruz

Butte

Nevada

Siskiyou

Contra Costa

Orange

Solano

El Dorado

Placer

Sutter

Fresno

San Benito

Trinity

Glenn

San Joaquin

Tuolumne

Kern

San Luis

Obispo

Ventura

Kings

Mendocino

Merced

Santa Barbara

Santa Clara

Yolo

Yuba

The announcement comes just days after Newsom revealed he was considering a statewide curfew to curb the surge in cases.

COVID-19 case rates increased by approximately 50% in California during the first week of November.

Ohio has already enacted a statewide curfew, and Oregon will soon go on a two-week statewide “freeze” to curb cases.

Late last week, the state issued a travel advisory, along with Oregon and Washington, urging people entering the state or returning home from travel outside the state to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the virus.