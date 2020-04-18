Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

California family fundraising to get phone chargers so COVID-19 patients don’t suffer alone

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NBC) -A California family is raising money to help keep hospitalized COVID-19 patients in touch with loved ones.

Dr. Steve Hefler, is a Navy veteran and pediatrician hospitalized in Florida for coronavirus. He’s been on a ventilator for two weeks in total isolation and not even his wife can visit.

His family has relied on cell phones to keep in touch with Hefler and that nearly ended when Hefler’s phone battery recently died.

But thanks to a nurse who had a charging cord the Hefler’s were able to reconnect with their sick father.

That’s when Hefler’s son and daughter in law started a fundraiser to buy charging cords for hospitals.

“We got lucky that a nurse, an angel of a nurse said, ‘You know what? I have an extra charger at home. I’ll go home and get it and bring it back… it’s hot pink sparkly charger. We said we don’t care, we’ll take anything,” Jon Hefler said.

The Hefler family said so far they’ve delivered 1,000 chargers to hospitals across the country.

“It’s just about us reaching out to enough hospitals to raise awareness. So all the people stuck in ICU and are fighting and so many dying alone just because their cell phone runs out of charge. I mean it’s 2020. It is America. How is this even a thing?” Hefler said.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

evan trump reopen plan phase 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "evan trump reopen plan phase 1"

an employee at an assisted living facility in Tampa is lifting the spirits of the residents with cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "an employee at an assisted living facility in Tampa is lifting the spirits of the residents with cards"

Better Call Behnken helps recent tech school graduates get tools they need to start work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Better Call Behnken helps recent tech school graduates get tools they need to start work"

Small Tampa businesses surviving and thriving amid coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Tampa businesses surviving and thriving amid coronavirus"

Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade"

Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade"

Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade"

Cate's Corner: Keith addresses loneliness, has message for those struggling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cate's Corner: Keith addresses loneliness, has message for those struggling"

Godwin on starting NFL season on time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Godwin on starting NFL season on time"

Coburn on home schooling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coburn on home schooling"

Hallmark giving away 2 million 'Thank You' cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hallmark giving away 2 million 'Thank You' cards"

Pinellas County Game shop owner arrested for staying open amidst the stay-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County Game shop owner arrested for staying open amidst the stay-at-home order"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss