Busch Gardens to close amid coronavirus concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment has announced it will temporarily close all its theme parks effective Monday through the end of the month.
That includes Busch Gardens here in Tampa Bay.
In a statement, SeaWorld confirmed that only essential personnel, including animal care experts, will continue to look after animals in its parks.
SeaWorld’s animal rescue and rehabilitation operations will also continue to operate. Full-time ambassadors will still be paid during this period of closure.
Guests can find out more by visiting SeaWorldEntertainment.com/Blog/Coronavirus, or by calling the Customer Care Center at 407-794-0017.
