Busch Gardens remains open amid coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, FL – JULY 12: People ride a roller coaster at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on July 12, 2012 in Tampa, Florida. The park is expecting more business during the 2012 Republican National Convention, being held at the Tampa Bay Times Forum building August 27-30. Republicans are expected to officially nominate former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney as their pick to run against President Barack Obama in the November general election. The city will play host to 2,286 delegates and 2,125 alternate delegates from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and five territories as well as scores of journalists, guests and protesters. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will remain open, despite a number of major theme parks closing their doors in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Park spokeswoman Rebecca Romzek told 8 On Your Side that the park is in close contact with health officials as it monitors the impacts of the virus.

Romzek said the staff has added more end-of-day sanitation procedures for restrooms, dining areas, and other facilities, and that visitors should see more hand sanitizing stations around the park.

“The health and safety of our guests, ambassadors and animals are our top priorities. Busch Gardens employs an experienced health and safety team and has protocols in place,” Romzek said. “We enforce appropriate sanitation standards across our parks. We will continue to monitor the situation for changes, collaborate with health officials and take the necessary steps to address the health and safety needs of guests, ambassadors and animals.”

Theme parks around the world have announced closures amid growing concerns in the wake of the novel coronavirus.

On Thursday, Disney announced both of its parks will stay closed until next month. Cast members will be paid during the closure period. Universal Orlando will also be closed.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Police: Driver shot to death before crashing into St. Pete home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot to death before crashing into St. Pete home"

Coronavirus Closures: Disney World, Universal Orlando announce refund policies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Closures: Disney World, Universal Orlando announce refund policies"

Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose"

Deputies: Pedestrian hurt in Apollo Beach crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: Pedestrian hurt in Apollo Beach crash"

Crash affecting traffic near Sickles High School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash affecting traffic near Sickles High School"

11 people injured in crash on State Road 56, officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "11 people injured in crash on State Road 56, officials say"

Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: List of event, school, business cancellations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: List of event, school, business cancellations"

America’s first dual tailspin waterslide 'Solar Vortex' spins into Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "America’s first dual tailspin waterslide 'Solar Vortex' spins into Adventure Island"

Bay Area students are stuck in Greece amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Area students are stuck in Greece amidst the coronavirus outbreak."
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss