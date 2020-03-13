Busch Gardens remains open amid coronavirus concerns

TAMPA, FL – JULY 12: People ride a roller coaster at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on July 12, 2012 in Tampa, Florida. The park is expecting more business during the 2012 Republican National Convention, being held at the Tampa Bay Times Forum building August 27-30. Republicans are expected to officially nominate former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney as their pick to run against President Barack Obama in the November general election. The city will play host to 2,286 delegates and 2,125 alternate delegates from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and five territories as well as scores of journalists, guests and protesters. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will remain open, despite a number of major theme parks closing their doors in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Park spokeswoman Rebecca Romzek told 8 On Your Side that the park is in close contact with health officials as it monitors the impacts of the virus.

Romzek said the staff has added more end-of-day sanitation procedures for restrooms, dining areas, and other facilities, and that visitors should see more hand sanitizing stations around the park.

“The health and safety of our guests, ambassadors and animals are our top priorities. Busch Gardens employs an experienced health and safety team and has protocols in place,” Romzek said. “We enforce appropriate sanitation standards across our parks. We will continue to monitor the situation for changes, collaborate with health officials and take the necessary steps to address the health and safety needs of guests, ambassadors and animals.”

Theme parks around the world have announced closures amid growing concerns in the wake of the novel coronavirus.

On Thursday, Disney announced both of its parks will stay closed until next month. Cast members will be paid during the closure period. Universal Orlando will also be closed.

