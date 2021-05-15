Busch Gardens drops mask requirement for vaccinated guests

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Busch Gardens was one of a number of Florida theme parks to change its mask requirements after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for fully vaccinated people.

On Thursday, the CDC announced that those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely resume activities both indoors or outdoors without a mask.

“Based on the recently announced guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, we are modifying our policy regarding face coverings at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island. Face coverings will no longer be required for guests at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island who are fully vaccinated in accordance with CDC guidance,” Busch Gardens Tampa Bay & Adventure Island spokeswoman Rebecca Romzek said in a statement.

Vaccinated guests can also go mask-free at SeaWorld Orlando and Discovery Cove, Busch Gardens’ parent company, SeaWorld Entertainment said Friday.

Other Florida theme parks, such as Disney World and Universal Orlando, also announced changes to their mask policies.