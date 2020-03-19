Burger King offering free kids meals in response to coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

A kids meal box advertising the Burger King ‘Meltdown” promotion which has seen the chain remove plastic toys from their children’s meal deals, is seen inside a branch of the fast food chain on September 19, 2019 (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Burger King is stepping up to make sure students out of school get food.

Bloomberg reports the burger chain will soon offer two free kids’ meals for one adult meal when food is purchased online or through Burger King’s mobile app.

The news comes after school districts across the country closed school and moved classes online to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, leaving many families in the lurch.

“There’s a tremendous impact on children, as a result of all the school closures,” Jose Cil, the CEO of Burger King parent company Restaurant Brands International. “It’s one of the hardest hit groups of Americans.”

Cil spoke with President Trump and other restaurant leaders in a conference call Tuesday about the role restaurant changes would play in the coronavirus outbreak.

“We work closely with each of our franchisees. We’re going to get through this. We have a strong franchise system and a very strong franchise model,” Cil said, according to Bloomberg.

“We have the ability to help feed America,” Cil told Business Insider on Tuesday. “The challenge here is that when you’re dealing with a circumstance like this, if we don’t utilize businesses like Burger King, Tim’s and Popeyes…It’s really difficult for Americans to be fed, because it’s going to be difficult for them to get all their other food and necessities from the supermarket.”

The promotion will start nationwide next week and last for a limited time.

