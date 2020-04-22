TAMPA (WFLA) – A bulldog who goes by the name Big Poppa has gone viral over the quarantine sadness we all are a feeling a bit right now. A little ruff.
Rae Elle posted the now-famous photo of her pup looking out over a balcony into the distance visibily upset because he misses “playing with the kids in the building.”
Poppa’s owner Rashida Ellis told WFLA quarantine has been tough on the 3-year-old pup who enjoys activities such as jumping on the kid’s skateboards, wrestling with them in the grass, and even trying to grab basketballs that may be too big for him.
Ellis’ post of Big Poppa has since garnered viral fame with many on Twitter sending good wishes to Big Poppa and reminding others to follow shelter-in-place orders.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Build-A-Bear Workshop creates online program to offer entertainment, activities for kids
- Pres. Trump, White House coronavirus task force plan Wednesday briefing
- Ex empleado de Tampa Bay Lightning demanda al equipo por presunto acoso sexual
- La reapertura de los parques temáticos de Florida podría ser un proceso largo y lento
- Bulldog named ‘Big Poppa’ goes viral over quarantine sadness