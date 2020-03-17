Bucs QB Jameis Winston, fiancée plan to wed next week despite coronavirus concerns

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – As coronavirus concerns continue to cancel events – including weddings – all across the country, one famous Tampa Bay area bride is moving forward with her nuptials.  

Breion Allen, fiancée of Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Jameis Winston, plans to marry the quarterback next week.   

Allen told WFLA.com that the coronavirus outbreak will not postpone their wedding. 

“I don’t plan on it affecting it. It may affect some of our guest count,” Allen said. “It has put a strain on the wedding date.”

The 26-year-old, who celebrated her birthday this past weekend, first noticed the effects of the outbreak during a recent trip from Tampa to Washington, D.C.  

“I flew to D.C., it shut all the museums and the touristy stuff down. It is superficial but I still got to travel and have a good time.” 

Allen, who has been with Winston since they were in high school, says her biggest concern during the coronavirus outbreak is their son Antonor Malachi Winston, who was born in 2018. 

“I have a 1-year-old. So, just trying to manage and make sure everything is sanitized around him 24/7 has probably been the most difficult thing. But it hasn’t affected anyone I know of, so I am steering clear until everything passes by,” said Allen. 

