Buccaneers Tight End Cameron Brate announces recovery from COVID-19, encouraging others to donate plasma

TAMPA (WFLA) – Buccaneers Tight End Cameron Brate has announced he has recovered from the coronavirus.

The Buccaneers tight end is entering his sixth year with the team and did not mention when he had coronavirus, but is encouraging others to donate plasma.

“Thankful to have fully recovered from COVID-19. Donating plasma is the next step and something many can do! Go to OneBlood.org to learn how. Stay safe and #GOBUCS!”

Brate’s announcement comes just days after rookie runningback Ke’Shawn Vaughn was placed on reserve/COVID-19 list.

The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

It is unknown which group Vaughn falls under as clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

