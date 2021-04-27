Buccaneers legend Derrick Brooks encourages COVID-19 vaccinations in new PSA

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Derrick Brooks is lending his voice to encourage the Tampa Bay community to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s all part of a campaign effort with the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Sunshine Health as they launch a COVID-19 vaccine awareness PSA.

“I have many close family members and loved ones who count on me for their well-being and safety. Letting them down is not an option. That’s why I am getting the COVID vaccine.” Brooks says in the PSA.

The goal of the campaign is to help educate people in Tampa Bay about the importance of the vaccine.

Tampa Bay area leaders, like St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, tell 8 On Your Side that having a public figure like Derrick Brooks promoting the vaccine will make a huge impact.

“If you got someone like Derrick Brooks who is telling you ‘look educate yourself and I hope you come to the same conclusion that I did that this is what I need to do for myself, my family, my community and that you’ll do the same thing,’” Mayor Kriseman said.

Brooks tells 8 On Your Side after doing research about the vaccine, it gave him confidence to get vaccinated and that’s what he hopes for those who are still uncertain about it.

“That’s why I continue to educate myself in the process on a daily basis in making this decision and I hope others will do the same to get them to that comfort level too,” added Brooks.

You can watch the the full PSA here.