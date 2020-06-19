Buccaneers assistant coach tests positive for COVID-19

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ assistant coach has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the unnamed coach and two other Buccaneers assistants have been quarantined.

The Buccaneers’ assistant coach who tested positive is asymptomatic. Names have not been disclosed.

Buccaneers coaches returned to One Buc Place on Monday.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

