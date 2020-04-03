Brooke Baldwin becomes second CNN anchor to test positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 14: CNN host Brooke Baldwin attends “This Changes Everything” New York Premiere At DOC NYC Presented By Lyft Entertainment and NYWIFT at SVA Theater on November 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for CreativeChaos vmg)

NEW YORK (WFLA) – CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced Friday she tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the network’s second anchor to be diagnosed.

“I am OKAY. It came on suddenly (Thursday) afternoon. Chills, aches, fever,” Baldwin said in an Instagram post. “I’ve been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still – it got me.”

Baldwin said she’s healthy and has no underlying conditions.

“Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones,” she said.

In her post, Baldwin said she looks forward to being back on TV and seeing everyone again soon. She also took time to praise health care workers.

“Shout out to the doctors and nurse who are doing the real work right now,” she said.

Her announcement comes just days after CNN anchor Chris Cuomo announced he had tested positive for the virus.

Cuomo announced his diagnosis Tuesday on Twitter.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Dr. Fauci: ‘I don’t understand’ why there’s no national stay-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Fauci: ‘I don’t understand’ why there’s no national stay-at-home order"

City of St. Petersburg Announces Fighting Chance Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of St. Petersburg Announces Fighting Chance Fund"

Mayor Castor addresses restrictions on religious practices during Hillsborough County EGP meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Castor addresses restrictions on religious practices during Hillsborough County EGP meeting"

Coronavirus in Florida: Cases exceed 9K, stay-at-home order in effect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Cases exceed 9K, stay-at-home order in effect"

Something Good: FL couple keeps business alive with virtual photo shoots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: FL couple keeps business alive with virtual photo shoots"

Tampa YMCA keeps Veggie Van rolling during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa YMCA keeps Veggie Van rolling during pandemic"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

golf courses open during stay at home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "golf courses open during stay at home order"

Coronavirus in Florida: Daily flights from New York area to Florida drop during the end of March

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Daily flights from New York area to Florida drop during the end of March"

Publix workers test positive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Publix workers test positive"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss