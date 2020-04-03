Brooke Baldwin becomes second CNN anchor to test positive for coronavirus

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 14: CNN host Brooke Baldwin attends “This Changes Everything” New York Premiere At DOC NYC Presented By Lyft Entertainment and NYWIFT at SVA Theater on November 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for CreativeChaos vmg)

NEW YORK (WFLA) – CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced Friday she tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the network’s second anchor to be diagnosed.

“I am OKAY. It came on suddenly (Thursday) afternoon. Chills, aches, fever,” Baldwin said in an Instagram post. “I’ve been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still – it got me.”

Baldwin said she’s healthy and has no underlying conditions.

“Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones,” she said.

In her post, Baldwin said she looks forward to being back on TV and seeing everyone again soon. She also took time to praise health care workers.

“Shout out to the doctors and nurse who are doing the real work right now,” she said.

Her announcement comes just days after CNN anchor Chris Cuomo announced he had tested positive for the virus.

Cuomo announced his diagnosis Tuesday on Twitter.

