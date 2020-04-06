British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care as COVID-19 symptoms worsen

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, England. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

Johnson’s office says Johnson is conscious and does not require ventilation at the moment.

Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas’ Hospital late Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: