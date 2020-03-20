Breast cancer survivor and single mother of 6 dies from coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

EVERETT, Wash. – A single mother of six and cancer survivor from Washington state is being remembered after she lost her life to the novel coronavirus at age 42.

“Great friend, great mother, great wife — she was a wonderful person,” said Jessica Harris, Sundee Rutter’s best friend of 30 years.

Rutter, who beat stage 4 breast cancer and also lost her husband years ago, worked hard to provide for her children, according to KOMO.

“We’re pretty devastated; she beat cancer and lost the battle to coronavirus? It’s just crazy,” said Harris.

Rutter’s family said that two weeks ago, she went to the hospital but was sent home. A few days later, family members said, she had a fever and trouble breathing, so her son took her back to the hospital and she was admitted.

After a week of fighting, she died Monday.

“I want people to really know it’s not just the elderly people,” Harris said. “It’s anyone and everyone who have compromised immune systems that are at risk.”

Her oldest son, 24, is now stepping up to take care of the family after he graduates from college to honor his mother.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

beach closures pkg

Thumbnail for the video titled "beach closures pkg"

Unemployment claims surge amid Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment claims surge amid Coronavirus pandemic"

Something Good: Shopping for seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Shopping for seniors"

Senate working to help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senate working to help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak"

Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus"

"What are we supposed to do?": Polk State College student tests positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled ""What are we supposed to do?": Polk State College student tests positive for coronavirus"

Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake"

All Pinellas County public beaches to be closed until April 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Pinellas County public beaches to be closed until April 6"

Deputies investigate 2 deaths in Poinciana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies investigate 2 deaths in Poinciana"

COVID-19 testing sites expected to open at Raymond James Stadium, state fairgrounds

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 testing sites expected to open at Raymond James Stadium, state fairgrounds"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss