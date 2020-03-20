Breaking a sweat: Home, social media workouts on rise as Tampa Bay gyms close during coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Colin Hammill got in his daily workout Friday. The only difference: it was not in a gym, but along Tampa’s Bayshore Boulevard.

“Of course we always want to keep a healthy lifestyle. It’s important just to be active,” Hammill said to 8 On Your Side.

To be active now means to be creative.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, businesses have been forced to shut down, including gyms. Many opted to close within the last few days out of an abundance of caution. But Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all gyms and fitness centers to close, with the exception of those in hotels, residential buildings and police and fire stations.

The gym in Tim Dixon’s building shut down, so he turned to Bayshore.

“You want to stay cooped up in your house, but I also think it’s good to stay active and I think that’s good for your health and everyone’s health,” he said.

Social media is another place people are using to break a sweat.

Burg Cross Fit in St. Petersburg offers free workouts on its Instagram and Facebook pages, plus nutritional advice.

Back on Bayshore, Sofia Stack and Lauren Hoffman hit the pavement, since they cannot work out at Camp Tampa, a fitness studio, at this time.

“They closed down early to be safe and cautious and it kinda stinks just because we work out a lot and it’s hard to do it on your own, without any of your equipment.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Home, outdoor workouts surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home, outdoor workouts surge"

Siesta Key Beach packed one day before closing due to coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Siesta Key Beach packed one day before closing due to coronavirus crisis"

Parking lot packed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parking lot packed"

Coronavirus: Florida Keys will close to visitors Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Florida Keys will close to visitors Sunday"

Tom Brady signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Wall-to-wall people on the beach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wall-to-wall people on the beach"

Unemployment claims surge amid Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment claims surge amid Coronavirus pandemic"

List: Tampa Bay restaurants offering delivery, deals on orders during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "List: Tampa Bay restaurants offering delivery, deals on orders during coronavirus outbreak"

Something Good: Shopping for seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Shopping for seniors"

Senate working to help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senate working to help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss