Breaking a sweat: Home, social media workouts on rise as Tampa Bay gyms close during coronavirus outbreak

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Colin Hammill got in his daily workout Friday. The only difference: it was not in a gym, but along Tampa’s Bayshore Boulevard.

“Of course we always want to keep a healthy lifestyle. It’s important just to be active,” Hammill said to 8 On Your Side.

To be active now means to be creative.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, businesses have been forced to shut down, including gyms. Many opted to close within the last few days out of an abundance of caution. But Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all gyms and fitness centers to close, with the exception of those in hotels, residential buildings and police and fire stations.

The gym in Tim Dixon’s building shut down, so he turned to Bayshore.

“You want to stay cooped up in your house, but I also think it’s good to stay active and I think that’s good for your health and everyone’s health,” he said.

Social media is another place people are using to break a sweat.

Burg Cross Fit in St. Petersburg offers free workouts on its Instagram and Facebook pages, plus nutritional advice.

Back on Bayshore, Sofia Stack and Lauren Hoffman hit the pavement, since they cannot work out at Camp Tampa, a fitness studio, at this time.

“They closed down early to be safe and cautious and it kinda stinks just because we work out a lot and it’s hard to do it on your own, without any of your equipment.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: