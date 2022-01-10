Brandon Walmart closed for sanitization as part of anti-COVID initiative

Coronavirus

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — Walmart announced Monday that it would be temporarily closing its Brandon location to allow cleaning crews to sanitize the store.

Walmart has been closing its supermarkets in multiple cities as part of a company-wide initiative to help combat COVID-19 by cleaning their locations.

“As an essential business and a member of the Brandon community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time,” Walmart said in a written statement.

The Brandon location at 11110 Causeway Boulevard is set to reopen at 6 a.m.

Walmart will continue doing health assessments for its associates and requiring masks for unvaccinated associates after the reopening.

