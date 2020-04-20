Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Brandon Ford to donate thousands of Ford-made face shields to Hillsborough first responders

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Brandon Ford will be donating thousands of face shields manufactured by Ford to help battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday at 9 a.m., the face shields will be delivered from the Ford Motor Company Plant in Michigan where the face shields were made.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue will be there to accept the donation.

“It is times like this where we see the true strength of our community,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Brandon Ford President Paul Levine saw a need and stepped up to generously help fill it. These face shields will help protect the first responders on the frontline of this pandemic, and we are grateful for the donation.”

Sarasota Memorial Hospital received one of the first shipments of 500 face shields created by Ford to help battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The face shields fully block the face and eyes from accidental contact with liquids and when paired with N95 respirators can be a more effective way to limit potential exposure to coronavirus than N95 respirators alone.

