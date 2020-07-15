Bradenton business owners can be fined for not posting face mask signage

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) —All businesses in Bradenton will soon be required to post a visible sign at their entrance that will encourage patrons to wear face coverings.
The ordinance, which was passed unanimously by the City Council on Wednesday, will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 17.
The signs should ask customers to wear a mask or notify them of the CDC’s recommendation to wear face coverings in public spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained.
The ordinance does not specify that a business require face coverings.
Code enforcement officers can provide the signs if necessary. Businesses that do not comply with the ordinance could face a fine of up to $75.
